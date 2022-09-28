Yuan Falls to Weakest Since 2008 on Signs PBOC Is Easing Grip

Tania Chen and Chester Yung
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The onshore yuan fell to the weakest level against the dollar since the global financial crisis in 2008, amid an incessant advance in the greenback and speculation China is toning down its support for the local currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The onshore yuan weakened 0.2% to 7.1955 per dollar, a level unseen in 14 years, while the offshore unit slid to the lowest level in data going back to 2010. The People’s Bank of China set a daily reference rate that was 444 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey with analysts and traders. The bias was the smallest in two weeks, a sign that Beijing could be easing its support for the currency amid a surge in the greenback and plunge in global exchange rates.

“The fix allows more room for market forces to drive the yuan based on monetary policy divergence and market momentum,” said Fiona Lim, senior foreign exchange strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. in Singapore. “This does not mean that PBOC will not deploy other tools to prop up the yuan. We cannot help but note that the move this morning could contribute to drags on other non-dollar currencies that are already under pressure.”

The onshore yuan has fallen more than 4% against the dollar this month and is on track for worst annual loss since 1994. The currency is under pressure as the nation’s monetary policy with the US diverges further as the Federal Reserve hikes rates. Fed officials including St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard on Tuesday pushed for higher interest rates in the US to restore price stability. Beijing on the other hand is maintaining an accommodative stance amid the rising risk of deflation as demand crumbles under the weight of an ongoing property crisis and Covid restrictions.

The central bank stepped up its efforts to support the yuan, though the moves yielded limited results. It set stronger-than-expected yuan fixings for 25 straight sessions, the longest streak on record since Bloomberg started the survey in 2018. Earlier this week it imposed a risk reserve requirement of 20% on currency forward sales by banks to make it more expensive to short the yuan. That’s after an earlier move to reduce the foreign-currency reserve requirement for bank.

Its not just China, policymakers in Japan, South Korea and India are also stepping up their currency defense as the dollar’s rally shows few signs of easing. Asian central banks may activate the ‘second line of defense’ such as macroprudential and capital accounts tools, according to a note from Nomura Holdings Inc. Taiwan officials Tuesday raised the prospect of foreign-exchange controls and a ban on stock short sales if capital outflows worsen significantly.

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yuan at Record Low Fuels Speculation Monetary Easing Will Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s rapidly depreciating currency has fueled speculation the central bank will slow the pace of monetary easing to avoid adding further pressure on the yuan.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThe currency’s s

  • China's yuan ends at 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily lower limit

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's yuan finished domestic trading session at a new 28-month low against the dollar on Monday, near its downside trading limit, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency's weakness. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would raise the foreign exchange risk reserves for financial institutions when purchasing FX through currency forwards to 20% from zero starting on Sept. 28. The announcement, along with another firmer-than-expected daily midpoint fixing, was meant to slow the pace of the yuan's depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against it, traders said.

  • Asia markets spooked by recession risks, dollar climbs

    Asian share markets slid on Wednesday as surging borrowing costs fed fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar and driving the Chinese yuan to record lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.7% to its lowest since April 2020 as selling swept across emerging markets. Japan's Nikkei shed 2.1% and South Korean stocks fell 2.4% to a two-year low.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Gain as the Earnings Outlook Gets Worse

    Morgan Stanley screened for companies for which earnings forecasts have been cut by bigger percentages than the average for those stocks during recessions.

  • Explaining the UK's foreign-exchange reserves

    The UK’s currency crisis, with the pound falling to its lowest-ever level against the US dollar this week, is made all the worse by a lack of options to solve it.

  • FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter

    Germany has managed to fill its gas reserves to 91.32% of capacity, allaying fears it could run out this winter after Russian gas flows fell sharply following European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - but it has come at a price. One in ten mid-sized companies, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices, according to a September survey of nearly 600 mid-sized firms by business association BDI, reducing demand. Below is an overview of what steps some of Germany's biggest industrial firms have taken to reduce their gas intake in anticipation of winter, and which are holding out for more information on government measures before cutting their consumption further.

  • Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China. The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • Ex-MoviePass Executives Sued for Fraud Following Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two former MoviePass Inc. executives misled investors by promising they could turn a profit charging theater-goers just $9.95 a month for unlimited tickets, the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff o

  • Washington announces more aid for flood-ravaged Pakistan

    The United States has boosted assistance to Pakistan’s flood relief efforts, announcing $10 million in aid, in addition to Washington's already announced financial assistance of $56.1 million, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Washington is the biggest contributor of aid to cash-strapped Pakistan, which has struggled to provide tents, food and other supplies for hundreds of thousands of people living in makeshift camps after being displaced by record-breaking floods that have killed 1,638 people since mid-June.

  • Looking for gas stations that still have fuel? Here’s one way to check

    As Hurricane Ian moves into the Gulf Coast, GasBuddy, an app that allows users to see real-time fuel prices, activated a fuel availability tracker. The feature helps drivers find gas in light of expected fuel shortages related to Ian.

  • As QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM)) market cap dropped by US$7.8b, insiders who sold US$2.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

    Insiders at QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) sold US$2.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$178 a share...

  • Fed's Daly: do not want to tip economy into downturn

    It is important, Daly said at a symposium held jointly with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, "to navigate through this high inflation environment as carefully as we can, so that we don't leave longer term damage to our labor market." The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates to bring down inflation that is more than three times its 2% target. Last week's rate rise of 75 basis points was the central bank's third straight increase of that size, and it signaled it would likely lift the policy rate -- now in the 3%-3.25% range - to 4.4% by year-end and to 4.6% next year.

  • Iran Unrest Boils, Guards Strike ‘Terrorists’ in Northern Iraq

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward FloridaUnrest in Iran flared again in towns and cities on Monday

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX)?

    Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) has had a rough month with its share price down 20%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Pound Resumes Drop as Bailey Pours Cold Water on Emergency Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound resumed its slide against the dollar after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey tempered speculation of an emergency rate hike to shore up the battered currency.Bailey said policy makers would assess the fall in sterling at their next scheduled meeting in November, after a volatile trading session rife with rumors that central bank action was imminent. The pound slipped back toward a record low touched earlier Monday after the announcement, sliding 1.7% to $1.0678.Trad

  • Durham pharma nets $238M for smallpox drug with more payouts lined up

    The Durham drugmaker could get an additional $124 million in milestone payments from the sale of its smallpox treatment.

  • Court hands partial win to Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit

    A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday handed former President Trump a partial victory in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, with the court ruling that presidents are covered by a federal law that gives broad legal immunity to government employees. A divided…

  • Exclusive-China prepares to tweak yuan fixing process to slow its fall -source

    Chinese monetary authorities are asking local banks to revive a yuan fixing tool it abandoned two years ago as they seek to steer and defend the rapidly weakening currency, a source said on Tuesday. The source, who is familiar with the yuan rate-setting process, said monetary authorities were prodding banks to include the so-called counter-cyclical factor in their daily fixings for the tightly-managed exchange rate. It's an adjustment that 14 banks make to their yuan quotes that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) uses to set the daily reference rate, effectively introducing a bias to the fixing rate.