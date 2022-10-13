Yuan Fixing Pattern Spurs Talk of 2019-Style Currency Strategy

(Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan fixings are steadying over the past week, spurring speculation that the central bank wants to cap currency losses using a method last seen in the US-China trade war in 2019.

The People’s Bank of China set the yuan reference rate near 7.1 per dollar for a seventh session on Thursday, a move that would support the currency around the 7.25 levels given a daily 2% trading band. The PBOC had held the fix around a similar level for nearly a month during the trade war, prompting traders to give up on bearish yuan bets.

“The steady fixing should help anchor yuan expectation and prevent one-way movement,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. He sees 7.25 per dollar as a support level before China’s twice-a-decade leadership summit that’s set to kick off on Sunday.

The PBOC has so far refrained from using heavy-handed measures to prop up the yuan, which is on course for its biggest annual loss since 1994. It signaled preference for a market-driven approach to stabilize the currency in an article published Tuesday. That’s even as Beijing’s adherence to its Covid Zero policy adds to growth headwinds and Federal Reserve rate hikes widen the US-China rate gap and drives outflows.

Dollar strength could make it challenging for the PBOC to maintain the steady fixing pattern, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. Should dollar strength persist, and particularly if the yen continues to weaken, then the authorities may allow the fix to weaken further so long as the trade-weighted yuan remains stable, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore.

PBOC set yuan fixing at a stronger-than-expected level for 31 straight sessions through Thursday, the longest streak on record since Bloomberg started the survey in 2018. The level has gradually weakened before stabilizing around 7.1.

“Giving market an anchor” as PBOC did in 2019 could be an effective way to manage the yuan, said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. However, it may be too early to say if the 2019 strategy is being reused, Xie said, adding that authorities could still be in wait-and-watch mode as the trade-weighted yuan remains stable.

