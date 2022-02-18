Yuan Jumps to Highest Since 2018 Amid Upbeat Risk Sentiment

Chester Yung and Tania Chen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s offshore yuan climbed to the strongest level in four years as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine boosted risk assets. Media reports on measures to boost China’s flagging property sector added fuel to the rally.

The offshore yuan strengthened as much as 0.3% to 6.3182 per dollar, the strongest level since May 2018. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, taking its decline this week to 0.5%. Banks in several Chinese cities cut mortgage down payments for some homebuyers in a move to support the property sector and arrest a slowdown in growth, local media reported.

“Yuan’s advance should be tolerated as long as it is not one-way speculation, based on recent fixing patterns,” said Qi Gao foreign-exchange analyst at Scotiabank. News on the property measures also helped China’s currency, he said, adding that the offshore yuan may 6.3 per dollar in the weeks ahead.

The offshore yuan has climbed 0.6% against the dollar this year even as China’s yield advantage over the U.S. narrows due to a divergence in monetary policy. The currency’s strength may be tested in the coming days amid speculation that the central bank is on course to ease again after Governor Yi Gang said Wednesday that monetary policy will remain accommodative and flexible.

The PBOC’s daily currency fixing has been largely in line with estimates in 2022 except for Feb. 7, when the central bank set the reference rate 252 pips weaker than the average forecast, the furthest from analyst estimates since 2018.

The onshore yuan rose as much as 0.2% to 6.3247 per dollar, highest since Jan. 26.

(Adds property easing details in third paragraph and more Scotiabank comments in sixth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

