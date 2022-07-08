Yuan Volatility Slides to Three-Month Low Before Tariff Decision

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of expected volatility in the offshore yuan fell to the lowest in nearly three months in a sign that traders don’t expect substantial gains in the currency from a possible cut in US tariffs on Chinese goods.

The one month offshore yuan implied volatility dropped to 5.05, the lowest since April 20. Traders are betting that a possible tariff rollback could be staggered, diluting its impact on the currency. Moreover, attempts by the US to curb China’s plans to lead the world’s chip production are also adding to the belief that relations between the two nations are unlikely to improve fundamentally.

The lower volatility, as well as the narrowed offshore-onshore yuan gap, suggest “a neutral stance on the yuan exchange rate” now, said Qi Gao, strategist at Scotiabank. US inflation data due next week is more likely to move the yuan than US President Joe Biden’s likely announcement of China tariff cut, he added.

Biden will discuss cutting the Trump-era tariffs with advisers later on Friday. People familiar with the discussions had said that a decision on a possible rollback could come as soon as this week.

The potential improvement in US-China trade relations is also “not a yuan supercharger, Barclays Plc analysts including Jayati Bharadwaj wrote in a note this week. The currency could appreciate by 1.8% but the actual impact could be smaller since any potential tariff removal would be delivered in a staggered approach or limited to a subset of Chinese products, they wrote.

The onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.7052 per dollar at 4:24 pm local time.

