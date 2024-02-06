Yuba City council to consider crosswalk removal near YCHS

Feb. 5—The Yuba City City Council is scheduled to vote on the removal of a crosswalk at the intersection of B Street and Cooper Avenue near Yuba City High School on Tuesday in hopes of improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow during school pick-up and drop-off times.

According to city staff, the high school requested removal of the east crosswalk at this intersection, which features rectangular flashing pedestrian beacons. All four quadrants of the intersection have curb ramps that are out of compliance with current ADA requirements.

Yuba City Public Works staff observed the B Street and Copper Avenue intersection during school hours and documented drivers proceeding into the road when the crosswalk closest to them cleared, only to find that the next crosswalk was occupied. Vehicles were then forced to wait in the middle of the intersection and disrupt the flow of traffic.

"The disruption in traffic flow appears to cause drivers to become impatient, which has a general effect of reducing pedestrian safety," the city said.

Public Works staff recommended removing the crosswalk as requested due to there being multiple crosswalks at the intersection, and the west crosswalk being a better location to direct students.

If approved, Public Works maintenance staff would remove the crosswalk, relocate the flashing beacon to the intersection of B Street and University Avenue, and install temporary access ramp barricades. Permanent ramp improvements would also be required, which city staff propose incorporating during future sidewalk improvement projects.

California Vehicle Code mandates that crosswalks cannot be removed unless a notice and public hearing is held at least 30 days prior to its scheduled removal. A notice of removal would also be posted near the crosswalk, if approved.