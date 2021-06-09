Yuba City duo arrested in catalytic converter investigation

Jun. 9—Two Yuba City residents were arrested Monday after law enforcement allegedly found them in possession of stolen catalytic converters.

Detectives with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on Monday at a residence within the 700 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City related to a yearlong investigation by several local law enforcement agencies regarding an increasing number of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Based on the investigation, and evidence found at the Yuba City residence, David Gilbert, 45, and Erin Gregg, 33, were arrested and charged with grand theft, conspiracy to commit theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's office, five catalytic converters and portions of eight additional converters were located during the search, along with additional evidence.

Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the department, along with Yuba City Police Department and other allied agencies, have dedicated numerous man-hours following up on as many leads as they could pertaining to the investigation.

In early June, Sutter County detectives became aware of information from prior thefts that led them to two possible suspects.

Both Gilbert and Gregg were booked into Sutter County Jail.