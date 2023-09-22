Yuba City FD hosts first Girls Fire Academy

Sep. 21—The Yuba City Fire Department, in conjunction with the city's Human Resources Department, hosted its first Girls Fire Academy at Fire Station 4 on Sept. 16.

Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said the purpose of the event was to help incentivize young women who may be interested in pursuing a career in fire fighting.

"In Yuba City, we do not have female firefighters operational staff, we have a female firefighter in our prevention staff, but we had to coordinate with other agencies and are extremely grateful to the female firefighters that came out from San Francisco, city of Chico, and Roseville, those departments to participate so that we had proctors that were female," explained Alexander. "We were also very fortunate to have a female firefighter from Linda Fire Department, and the Marysville Fire Department."

Registration for this event was free and open to any resident female high school student. Those that attended had a chance to learn about emergency medical services such as basic CPR and techniques used to stop a bleed. There was also a vehicle extrication station where the girls were able to cut the door off a car and remove airbags. Other activities included pulling a fire hose and connecting it to a fire hydrant, practicing how to break down a door, and learning how to use a fire extinguisher.

In total, 16 young women registered for the event and the department is hopeful that it will be able to continue hosting these events or something similar to it every other year.

"We're always hosting something, whether it's emergency preparedness or open houses, we're always trying to educate the community on what we do and how we do it," said Alexander. "I have to give huge kudos to the Human Resources Department that spearheaded a vast majority of this. There's a lot of effort that goes into it and a lot of coordination."

Similar programs led by the Yuba City Fire Department include Fire Ops 101 for adults and civic leaders. Those interested in staying up to date on events, programs, and ongoings of the fire department are advised to follow them on social media.

With Fire Prevention Week quickly approaching, residents can look forward to a children's coloring contest. The selected winner will be given the opportunity to be driven to school in a fire truck.

For more information about the Yuba City Fire Department, visit ycpd.org.