Yuba City High placed on lockdown after student found with weapon

Sep. 29—Yuba City High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after the administration and an on-site police officer found a student with a handgun and ammunition on campus and a second student with ammunition.

At around 10:40 a.m., a student at Yuba City High School reported to officials that a 14-year-old was in possession of a handgun in his backpack. The witness spotted the student and pointed him out to the Yuba City Police school resource officer. The 14-year-old was quickly detained. He admitted that he was in possession of a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun and a loaded magazine, and turned it over to the officer, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.

The student said he was given the gun at the beginning of the school day by another 14-year-old student and was asked to hold onto it. The student said the other 14-year-old student was still in possession of another loaded magazine. The first student contacted said he had no intention of using the gun. The school resource officer located the other 14-year-old student who admitted to being in possession of a loaded 9 mm magazine. This student said he asked the other 14-year-old student to hold onto the gun for him because he didn't want to carry it for the day. The second student said he had no intention of using the gun. Parents for both students were notified and responded to the school.

Law enforcement began actively investigating the incident to determine whether other students were involved and whether there was a threat to student safety, according to a news release from Yuba City Unified School District.

"District policy and state law are very clear in cases involving weapons. A student who does this is immediately removed and the district takes action to permanently remove the student from the school," a message sent to YCHS families read. "We are following these strict policies to the letter, and we will cooperate actively with law enforcement as they investigate this matter fully."

Wednesday's incident appears to be an isolated incident, according to YCPD. Both male juvenile students were arrested and booked into juvenile hall for carrying a weapon on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m. The school had a minimum day dismissal scheduled for Wednesday so students went home for the day once the lockdown was lifted, according to the district.