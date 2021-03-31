Yuba City man arraigned for attempted murder
Mar. 31—A Yuba City man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to attempted murder, assault upon a person with a semiautomatic rifle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Jose Salgado, 19, was arrested on March 23 after allegedly being involved in a shooting between two individuals in separate vehicles in front of a Yuba City 7-Eleven. Law enforcement responded to the area of Upland Drive and Queens Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Witnesses said the shooting involved subjects in two separate vehicles that both fled the scene prior to officers arriving. An investigation determined that the individuals involved had been in a physical altercation in front of the store prior to the shooting based on video surveillance and other evidence collected at the scene.
Salgado was arraigned on Tuesday in Sutter County Superior Court. He will next appear in court on April 14 at 1:30 p.m. As of late Tuesday, Salgado remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.