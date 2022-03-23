Yuba City man arrested for 2020 sex assaults

Mar. 23—A Yuba City man was arrested and sent to Sutter County Jail last month for two alleged sexual assaults of adult females, according to law enforcement officials.

Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department said there were two separate investigations that began in 2020 related to the alleged sexual assaults of adult females. While the two incidents were not related to each other, the suspect identified in both cases was 28-year-old Dustin McKenzie of Yuba City, Brazil said.

According to police, McKenzie was known to both victims at the time of the alleged sexual assaults. He was arrested by the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit on Feb. 23 and was placed in Sutter County Jail with bail set at $100,000, Brazil said. As of Tuesday afternoon, McKenzie was still listed as being at the jail.

Due to the sensitive nature of the cases, Brazil said details surrounding the incidents were not going to be released. The investigation is still ongoing and Brazil said there is still a possibility of additional victims who may come forward.

The Yuba City Police Investigation Unit is requesting anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Joe Swallow at 530-822-2082 or jswallow@yubacity.net.

Sexual abuse of a child

Jose Espinoza, 81, of the 14000 block of Casa Linda Lane in Yolo was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:11 p.m. on Friday at his residence on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, including alleged sexual penetration with a foreign object with a child under 14 years old and continuous sexual abuse of a child, police records showed.

According to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood, the department received a suspected child abuse report for alleged child abuse that occurred about six years ago.

The first victim, now 18 years old, alleged that she was sexually molested by Espinoza at his residence in Yolo County multiple times over a four-year period. The second victim, now 14 years old, alleged that she was sexually molested by Espinoza about six years ago. Both victims are sisters, Smallwood said, and at the time Espinoza was allegedly their neighbor.

Espinoza was booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set at $500,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still listed as being at the jail.