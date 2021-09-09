Yuba City man arrested for alleged rape

Sep. 9—The Yuba City Police Department arrested a Yuba City man for taking a woman to a secluded area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and stole her tablet, according to a department news release.

On Friday around 7 a.m., the department received a call from an adult woman reporting a theft in the 400 block of Bridge Street. Upon their arrival, the woman told officers that she had been the victim of a sexual assault. Officers determined the suspect to be Charles Sewell, 32. Sewell allegedly convinced the woman to walk to a secluded area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and stole her tablet. After the alleged assault, the woman was able to separate herself from Sewell and called the police. Sewell had left the area prior to officers arriving. Detectives located and arrested Sewell in the 700 block of Cooper Avenue, according to the release.

Sewell was booked into Sutter County Jail for rape, oral copulation, penetration with a foreign object, possession of methamphetamine, possessing of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft. According to YCPD, Sewell and the woman did not know each other prior to the alleged incident.

On Wednesday, the Sutter County District Attorney's Office charged Sewell with rape by force, sexual penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation by force, and a misdemeanor count of petty theft.

As of late Wednesday, Sewell remained in custody.