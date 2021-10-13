Yuba City man arrested for attempted murder

Oct. 13—The Yuba City Police Department arrested a Yuba City man on Monday for attempted murder in connection to a shots fired incident on Oct. 4 that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Talon Panowitz, 18, was booked into Sutter County Jail for attempted murder, possession of an assault rifle, manufacturing an assault rifle, and carrying a loaded firearm, according to a YCPD news release.

On Oct. 4 around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Gray Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers located a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. An investigation determined that a physical altercation took place in a parking lot and during the altercation shots were fired. The victim was transported to the hospital and was treated and released. At the time, no suspect was located and the weapon was not recovered.

Through further investigation, the YCPD Investigations Unit identified Panowitz as the suspect in the shooting. Investigators conducted surveillance on several possible locations for Panowitz and on Monday they located him driving in the 1200 block of Williams Way. Panowitz was stopped and arrested. While executing a search warrant of Panowitz's residence, YCPD located an illegal rifle. The firearm used in the shooting on Oct. 4 was not located, according to the release.

As of late Tuesday, Panowitz remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail. YCPD Operations Support Lieutenant Michelle Brazil said Panowitz is not currently enrolled in any area school.