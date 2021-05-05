Yuba City man arrested for brandishing gun during a fight

May 5—A Yuba City man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly drawing a gun during a fight, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Sam Escheman.

At around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of McRae Way for a fight involving a gun. The fight allegedly started between two male adults.

A third person, later identified as Enrique Covarrubias, 25, who was uninvolved in the original fight produced a handgun and pointed it at one of the two other people involved.

A bystander saw Covarrubias display the gun and tried to wrestle the gun away from him, which caused the gun to go off, according to Escheman.

"Nobody was struck when the gun discharged," Escheman said. "All of the parties involved in the fight, and Mr. Covarrubias fled the scene."

Covarrubias was located at C Street and McRae Way and was taken into custody without incident after several witnesses identified him.

He was booked into Sutter County Jail and posted $40,000 bail on Sunday and was released.

He is scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court on June 7 at 9 a.m.