Yuba City man arrested for catalytic converter thefts

Jul. 8—A Yuba City man was arrested after he was allegedly caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter off of a vehicle on Laurel Drive.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, the Yuba City Police Department was called to the 500 block of Laurel Drive for a suspicious person prowling. The caller told police a man had arrived in a silver two-door Infiniti and walked up to a car that was parked in a driveway. The man was wearing a face mask and was carrying a duffle bag when the caller reportedly saw him disappear under the vehicle in the driveway.

Police arrived and located the man under the vehicle allegedly attempting to remove the catalytic converter. David Gilbert, 45, of Yuba City, was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle he arrived in, police also allegedly found another catalytic converter in the trunk and over 40 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of heroin in the passenger compartment.

Gilbert was booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set at $250,000. His charges include tampering with a vehicle, possessing or purchasing a controlled substance or narcotic for sale, possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while released on bail, receiving known stolen property, and attempted grand theft.

The suspect was previously arrested on June 7 by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from Yuba City Police detectives, for being in possession of numerous catalytic converters. Both cases have been referred to the Sutter County District Attorney's office for prosecution, according to the Yuba City Police Department.