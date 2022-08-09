Yuba City man arrested on child porn charges

Aug. 9—A 40-year-old Yuba City man was arrested Monday after investigators allegedly found "hundreds of images of child pornography" and connected the man with a juvenile female victim who was the subject of the photos.

The Yuba City Police Department said its investigation unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a possible resident who was downloading child pornography. Lieutenant Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department said the investigation unit followed up on that information and identified Scott Thomas Wilkerson, 40, of Yuba City as the possible suspect.

"Based on the investigation, a search warrant was issued and served at his residence. Several electronic devices were seized and the contents were examined by detectives," Brazil said in a statement. "During the examination of the electronics, detectives located hundreds of images of child pornography."

In addition to the images, investigators also allegedly located a "local juvenile female victim" who Wilkerson contacted and obtained photos of, Brazil said. When detectives located the alleged images, an arrest warrant was requested and issued for Wilkerson.

As a result, Wilkerson was arrested by Yuba City Police Department detectives on Monday at his residence. He was charged with possession of child pornography and using an underage person to produce obscene matter, Brazil said.

He was booked into Sutter County Jail. As of Monday afternoon, he was no longer listed as being at the jail.

Brazil said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding the case or any unreported case involving Wilkerson, is asked to contact the investigation unit at 530-822-4661.