Yuba City man arrested in connection with alleged drive-by shooting

Feb. 1—A Yuba City man was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting that took place last year in Yuba City, officials said.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting that occurred on Sept. 2, 2023, on Hunn Road and Highway 99. There were no fatalities as a result of the alleged shooting but one victim was reportedly injured.

Through an investigation by the Sutter County Sheriff's Detective Unit, 20-year-old Alfonso Banuelos of Yuba City was identified as a suspect in the alleged incident. As a result, at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday a felony search warrant was served where Banuelos was living, a home near Barrington Drive and Pelican Place in Yuba City.

According to the sheriff's office, that search resulted in the alleged discovery of a firearm and the subsequent arrest of Banuelos for his alleged involvement in the shooting last year. Banuelos was booked into Sutter County Jail for charges that include four counts of attempted murder, the sheriff's office said. As of Thursday, he was still at the jail with bail set at $1,000,000. Officials said he was scheduled for arraignment at 2 p.m. Friday.