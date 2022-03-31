Yuba City man arrested for having loaded gun in public

Mar. 31—A Yuba City man was arrested Monday night for being in possession of a loaded firearm while in a public place.

The Yuba City Police Department said an officer driving a marked patrol vehicle in the area of Gray Avenue and Kimball Avenue on Monday was looking for a vehicle related to another call. While searching for that vehicle, the officer observed a sedan which matched the description of the vehicle he was looking for and he began to follow the sedan, Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department said.

As the officer followed the sedan, the passenger door of the vehicle opened and an object was allegedly thrown from the sedan. Brazil said the officer identified that object as a handgun. The officer then conducted a traffic stop of the sedan and the passenger of the vehicle, Rigoberto Guevara, 20, of Yuba City was detained.

Brazil said the handgun that was allegedly thrown was located in the roadway and found to be loaded. As a result, Guevara was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm in public and was booked into Sutter County Jail.

Because the vehicle Guevara was in was not involved in the initial call for the officer, the driver of the sedan was released, Brazil said.

As of Wednesday, Guevara was not listed as being at Sutter County Jail.