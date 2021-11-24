Yuba City man arrested Tuesday after pursuit, Highway 99 standoff

Nov. 23—A Yuba City man was arrested on Tuesday following a 22-mile stolen vehicle pursuit and law enforcement standoff near Highway 99, according to a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol news release.

At around 8:30 a.m., a Silver Chevy Silverado was reported stolen and at 10 a.m., a CHP officer located the vehicle and was waiting for additional officers to respond when the vehicle fled from the officer. The driver of the stolen vehicle was later identified as Kyle Ross McCray, 32. The vehicle entered southbound Highway 70 from McGowan Parkway and the pursuit continued for 22 miles on Highway 70 and eventually onto Highway 99.

OnStar disabled the vehicle and it came to a stop on the Riego Road off ramp for southbound Highway 99. McCray allegedly failed to comply with instructions and refused to exit the vehicle. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Detail responded to the scene.

McCray called sheriff's dispatch and allegedly said he had a bomb, a gun, and a five-year-old girl in the car that he would kill. A Sutter County Sheriff's Office press release said McCray made threats of "shooting it out with the cops." CHP shutdown Highway 99 and Riego Road out of an abundance of caution. McCray continued to refuse to exit the vehicle after several phone conversations with Sutter County hostage negotiators. Sutter County SED deployed tear gas into the vehicle causing McCray to exit the vehicle. He "took up a fighting stance," and a Sutter County K-9 was deployed. The K-9 bit McCray and he was taken into custody at around 12:45 p.m., according to the release.

The roadway reopened and McCray was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout for treatment. McCray was booked into Yuba County Jail for felony evading, auto theft, a parole violation, and driving on a suspended license. No firearm, explosive, or girl were located following the arrest.