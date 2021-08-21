Yuba City man arrested for two burglaries in Sutter County

Aug. 21—The Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested a Yuba City man on Monday wanted for two burglaries of storage units in Sutter County, according to a Sutter County Sheriff's Office press release.

Joseph Alexander Dimarco, 19, was arrested by Placer County deputies and had numerous warrants out of the Sutter County Sheriff's Office and Yuba City Police Department. SCSO detectives identified Dimarco as the suspect in burglaries on May 30 and June 9. The burglaries had occurred at two separate storage units located in the 1200 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City.

During an investigation, law enforcement recovered video surveillance footage of the suspect entering the property by jumping a fence perimeter of the business. The video depicted the same suspect cutting locks off numerous storage units. The suspect entered numerous storage units and was found to have stolen high-priced watches, comic books and collectibles, according to the release.

After Dimarco's arrest, Sutter County detectives interviewed Dimarco at Placer County Jail and filed an arrest warrant for two counts of burglary. Once released from Placer County Jail, Dimarco will be booked into Sutter County Jail.