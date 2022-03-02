Yuba City man charged with attempted murder

Mar. 2—A Yuba City man was arrested and remains in jail after an alleged attempted murder recently in Yuba City.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, officers spoke to a potential victim of a shooting on Feb. 5. Michelle Brazil, with Yuba City Police Department, said the victim told officers he was driving in the area of Franklin Road and Tharp Road when he noticed a vehicle was following him.

The victim claimed that the occupant of another vehicle fired several rounds from a firearm at them. Brazil said the victim was not injured, but there was damage to the victim's vehicle from the shooting.

As a result, the Yuba City Police Department Investigation Unit investigated the incident. During the investigation, the unit identified 44-year-old Gurjit Purewal of Yuba City as the suspect in the case.

On Feb. 25, Purewal was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the area of Franklin Road and Oliver Road, Brazil said. He was booked into Sutter County Jail for attempted murder and other charges. As of press time, he was still at the jail with bail set at $200,000 for the attempted murder charge.

Brazil said the firearm used in the incident has not been located and the investigation is still ongoing.