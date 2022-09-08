Yuba City man charged in fentanyl death

Sep. 8—A 23-year-old Yuba City man was charged for his involvement in the 2021 death of a person who is believed to have died due to "fentanyl intoxication," law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

According to officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), Kiani Marshall, 23, of Yuba City, allegedly provided a drug that contained fentanyl to Eric Martinez. In December 2021, Martinez was found unresponsive at his residence in the 1900 block of Raj Court in Yuba City.

It was later determined that Martinez had a "sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication," NET-5 officials said.

Over the course of the investigation, investigators "developed probable cause" that the deadly dose of fentanyl had been provided by Marshall, officials alleged.

After receiving a search warrant for Marshall's residence in the 900 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City, investigators allegedly found that Marshall was in possession of a partial counterfeit oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.

NET-5 officials said the case was presented to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office and a felony arrest warrant was issued for Marshall on Aug. 26. Charges against Marshall included murder, selling or furnishing a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Sept. 2, Marshall turned himself in to the Yuba City Police Department and was then booked into Sutter County Jail. Marshall was arraigned on Tuesday and will have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16 in Sutter County Superior Court. According to jail records, Marshall's bail was initially set at $250,000. NET-5 officials said his bail was increased to $500,000 after his arraignment.

NET-5 officials said several months prior to this investigation, a newly formed Regional Fentanyl Death Investigation Task Force was established.

"This task force was formed primarily to combat the significant increase of fentanyl being distributed in the Yuba Sutter area," NET-5 officials said in a statement. "In the past few years local law enforcement has seen a significant rise in the amount of the deadly synthetic opioid being possessed and sold in Yuba and Sutter counties, which has resulted in a rise in overdose deaths associated with the drug. According to the CDC, fentanyl overdose is now the leading cause of deaths for U.S. adults aged 18 to 45 years old. This new task force was a joint effort by NET-5 Agents in conjunction with investigators from the jurisdiction in which a fatal overdose occurs."

Jurisdictions included are: the Yuba City Police Department, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, the Marysville Police Department, and the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

"The primary purpose of the Regional Fentanyl Death Investigation Task Force was to track down and hold those accountable who sell the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl," NET-5 officials said. "This task force was formed with the input, guidance, and involvement of both the Sutter County District Attorney and the Yuba County District Attorney."