Yuba City man dies following SWAT standoff

Apr. 20—A 39-year-old Yuba City man died on Monday following a standoff with law enforcement that lasted several hours and saw the Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT Team deploy chemical agents and less lethal munitions into the residence he was reportedly barricaded in.

The suspect's identity was being withheld on Tuesday as his next of kin had yet to be notified by the Sutter County Coroner.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, the Yuba City Police Department received a report of a family disturbance and violation of a restraining order in the 800 block of Spiva Avenue in Yuba City. During an investigation, officers determined the suspect was inside the residence armed with a hammer and was allegedly acting violent toward family members. Officers noted the suspect could be seen inside the residence damaging several items, as well as throwing various household items out of the windows.

The suspect, who is known by the police department from several prior contacts and arrests involving violent offenses, allegedly refused to exit the residence after several requests by law enforcement. Crisis negotiators were unsuccessful at de-escalating the situation.

A search warrant and arrest warrant were granted by a Sutter County Superior Court judge. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself in the attic of the residence. After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, chemical agents and less lethal munitions were deployed into the residence. When the suspect did not surrender, SWAT entered and took the suspect into custody around 8:10 p.m.

Yuba City Police Lt. Sam Escheman said no officers used firearms during the incident.

The suspect was provided medical aid on scene and transported to Adventist Health/Rideout, but after several hours of treatment, the suspect was pronounced dead. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Escheman said the investigation has been turned over to the Yuba-Sutter Regional Officer Involved Shooting Team due to the nature of the incident.