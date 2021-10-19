Yuba City man dies after Sunday night shooting

Oct. 19—A 34-year-old Yuba City man died at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound in a suspected shooting on Sunday, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.

At around 8 p.m., YCPD responded to the area of Bogue Road and Big Oaks Court for a reported shooting. The victim was located unconscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene by Yuba City Fire Department personnel and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout by ambulance. He was pronounced dead at Adventist Health/Rideout. Law enforcement did not release the victim's name on Monday.

YCPD investigators were told that the suspect vehicle was a dark colored SUV that pulled alongside the victim before the shot was fired. The suspect has not yet been identified and the suspect vehicle has not been located. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to contact the YCPD Investigations unit at 822-4675.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, according to the release.