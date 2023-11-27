Yuba City man ejected from Harley-Davidson, dealing with major injuries: CHP

(FOX40.COM) — A Yuba City man was left with major injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle before being ejected onto the road, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 1 p.m. on State Route 70 approaching Saddleback Drive, which is near Marysville.

CHP said a 68-year-old man was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson when two motorcycles ahead of him crashed. The man applied his brakes, lost control, and was ejected onto the road, which caused major injuries.

While officers were making sure the scene was “safe to work in,” the two crashed motorcycles and a sedan that was allegedly involved in the crash left the scene.

CHP is asking anyone who saw the crashes or anyone who left the scene prior to contact them at (530) 645-6200.

