Yuba City man headed to trial for murder in vehicle pursuit

Nov. 2—A Yuba City man charged with multiple counts including two counts of second-degree murder is headed for trial after Yuba County Superior Court Judge Debra Givens ruled there was enough evidence for the case to go forward on Friday.

Chase Patrick Hammonds, 25, allegedly led law enforcement in a stolen vehicle pursuit on Sept. 15 that resulted in a collision that killed mother and daughter Cary Theresa Ojeda, 55, and Deanna F. Hernandez, 36, both of Linda. The Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Hammonds with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of evading a peace office causing death, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, receiving a known stolen trailer, and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.

Givens held Hammonds to answer on all charged counts as well as an added count of felony hit-and-run with injury, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.

On Sept. 15, Hammonds was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck and towing a stolen trailer when the Yuba County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. He failed to stop and engaged in a pursuit. While driving on Highway 70, Hammonds allegedly collided head on with the victims' car. The victims died at the hospital. Following the collision, Hammonds allegedly fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later. Highway 70 was shut down for approximately six hours.

During Friday's hearing, YCSO Sgt. David Whiteaker and Detective Charles May testified, Sorbello said. Hammonds is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment on the information. He remains in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.