Yuba City man indicted by federal grand jury on gun charges

Jun. 27—Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that a Yuba City man was indicted earlier this month on federal gun charges.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said a federal grand jury delivered a five-count indictment against Billy Glyn Sims Jr., 29, of Yuba City on June 15 on charges that include dealing firearms without a license, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and selling ammunition to a prohibited person.

Court documents stated that Sims "unlawfully engaged in the business of dealing in firearms" between April 1, 2022, and March 9 in Yuba, Sutter, and Yolo counties. Sims, who is not a licensed firearms dealer according to federal officials, also was allegedly in possession of two guns and ammunition, which officials said he is prohibited from possessing because of his prior felony convictions, including for domestic violence and burglary.

"Sims also sold ammunition to a person that he knew had prior felony convictions and could not legally possess ammunition," officials said.

Officials said the case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin L. Lee and Dhruv M. Sharma are prosecuting the case.

"If convicted, Sims faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for unlawfully dealing in firearms, 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for being a felon in possession of ammunition and for selling ammunition to a prohibited person," federal officials said. "Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."