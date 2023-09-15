Yuba City man pleads guilty to selling firearms

Sep. 14—Yuba City resident Billy Glyn Sims Jr., 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that include unlawfully dealing in firearms and being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. District Attorney Philip Talbert announced.

According to court documents, between April 1, 2022, and March 9 of this year, Sims unlawfully engaged in the business of dealing in firearms without a license. Sims was prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his own prior felony convictions for charges including domestic violence and burglary.

In three separate transactions in motel and apartment complex parking lots, Sims reportedly sold an FBI confidential source a Mossberg shotgun, a Ruger single-action revolver, and a black powder revolver along with ammunition.

These transactions occurred in Yuba, Sutter and Yolo counties, officials said. At least one of the transactions occurred after Sims became aware that the source was a double felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Sims also reportedly offered to sell the source several other firearms, including an AR-15 assault rifle, but these transactions were never completed, officials said.

Sims is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Daniel Calabretta on Jan. 18, 2024. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for unlawfully dealing in firearms, and 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials said.