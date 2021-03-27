Yuba City man pleads no contest to attempted murder

Mar. 27—A Yuba City man pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder without premeditation as part of a stipulated agreement with the Sutter County District Attorney's Office.

Jeffrey Charles Comer, 47, was arrested in October 2020 after he allegedly shot Ricky Lee Reynolds, 39, with a .22 caliber rifle in the river bottoms area near Shanghai Bend. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Detail located Comer three days after the shooting. During an attempt to apprehend him multiple deputies fired their weapons. Comer suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital.

Reynolds will be paralyzed from the waist down for the rest of his life and suffered brain damage in the shooting, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Cameron King.

The district attorney's office charged Comer with attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, assault with a firearm, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and attempted threat to commit a crime. Friday was scheduled to be the date of his preliminary hearing but Comer entered into a plea agreement with the district attorney's office instead.

Comer pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted murder that was changed to attempted murder without premeditation. As part of the stipulated agreement between the two parties, Comer will be sentenced to five years in state prison for the attempted murder count with a sentence enhancement of three years for personally inflicting great bodily injury for a total of eight years in state prison.

Judge Susan Green said Comer will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being able to apply for parole. In addition, Comer admitted to a violation of probation in 2014 and will serve that 16-month sentence concurrently with the eight years. He was placed on probation in 2014 for a vandalism charge. Four other pending cases, including three domestic violence cases Comer was charged in, were dismissed as part of the plea. King said the three domestic violence cases could not be prosecuted because the victim could not be located.

Comer will be sentenced on April 30 at 9 a.m. He will remain in Sutter County Jail where he has been held since Oct. 9, 2020.