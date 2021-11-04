Yuba City man pleads no contest to charges in shooting incident

Nov. 4—A Yuba City man pleaded no contest on Monday to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault with a firearm.

Jose Francisco Salgado, 19, was arrested in March after allegedly being involved in a shooting between two individuals in separate vehicles in front of a Yuba City 7-Eleven in the area of Upland Drive and Queens Avenue. According to law enforcement, the individuals involved had been in a physical altercation in front of the store prior to the shooting based on video surveillance and other evidence collected at the scene.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office originally charged Salgado with counts of attempted murder, assault upon a person with a semiautomatic firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Deputy District Attorney Adam Seraphin said Salgado pleaded "straight up" to the two counts meaning there was no agreement between the district attorney's office and the defense about the sentence. Salgado faces up to 20 years in state prison, but it will be up to the judge at sentencing to determine what sentence Salgado receives.

Salgado's attorney Roberto Marquez said his client took the plea agreement because Salgado is young and has no record.

"We are hoping that we can convince a judge that he is a good probation candidate," Marquez said.

Seraphin said Salgado fired approximately 10 rounds from a pistol while traveling in a vehicle. No one was struck or injured by the gunfire. He said the agreement was reached after considering all the facts and circumstances surrounding this case.

"Mr. Salgado turned himself in, was cooperative with law enforcement, and ultimately took responsibility for his actions at an early stage in the proceedings," Seraphin said in an email.

The judge at sentencing will consider a report from the probation department, input from alleged victims, and arguments from both attorneys before deciding on a sentence. Salgado's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. at Sutter County Superior Court. Salgado has been in custody since March 22.