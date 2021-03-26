Yuba City man pleads no contest to two counts of murder

Mar. 26—A man charged with the murder of two Yuba City residents in 2019 pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday and faces 50 years to life in prison, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.

Diego Elijah Martinez, 20, has been in custody since June 2019 after he was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly killing Margarita Contreras, 73, and Jose M. Ramirez, 41.

The Yuba City Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 1200 block of Clark Avenue on June 14, 2019. Contreras and Ramirez were found dead inside from gunshot wounds.

Martinez was arrested along with his mother Christy Madl, 36, who was arrested for being an accessory to murder for driving Martinez and helping him flee Yuba City.

In August 2019, Madl was sentenced to one year in county jail with credit for 112 days served and three years of probation after she pleaded no contest to being an accessory.

Wednesday's hearing was supposed to be the date to schedule Martinez's preliminary hearing. Heimlich said Martinez entered into a stipulated plea agreement meaning his prison term of 50 years to life has been negotiated and will not be determined by a judge at sentencing.

Martinez's sentencing is scheduled for May 7 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. He remains in Sutter County Jail.