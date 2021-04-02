Yuba City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Apr. 2—A Yuba City man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault upon a person with a semiautomatic rifle, and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

Mohit Swan, 18, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Tuesday for his arraignment after being arrested on Sunday following multiple shooting incidents in Yuba City on Saturday. Swan is alleged to have been involved in a shooting in the 400 block of Miles Avenue. Witnesses provided law enforcement with a description of the suspect involved with that shooting.

Later that same day, officers responded to a shooting at Shanghai Bend Road in front of Shanghai Garden Park. Nobody was shot as a result of either shooting. Swan was arrested without incident during a traffic stop at Bridge Street and Second Street.

Swan is scheduled to next appear in court on May 5 at 1:30 p.m. As of late Thursday, he remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.