Yuba City man pleads not guilty to murder

May 25—A Yuba City man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf in two cases filed against him in Sutter County Superior Court, one of which involves a murder charge.

Roberto Luis Robinson, Jr., 22, is charged with the murder of Jugdeep Mann, 32, of Yuba City, along with robbery, burglary, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The shooting took place on April 29 in the 1800 block of Allen Court. Robinson allegedly fled to a nearby house in the 1800 block of Anthony Way after the shooting. After several hours of announcements and negotiations, Robinson was taken into custody without incident.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office also charged Robinson with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of domestic violence. The allegation is that the day before the murder, he allegedly threw a cellphone at a victim he was in a dating relationship with and assaulted the victim and her sister by hitting their occupied vehicle with his own vehicle.

On Monday, Robinson appeared in court alongside his attorney Richard Thomas. Prior to the arraignment, the courtroom was cleared to allow individuals present supporting Robinson and Mann to take their places in the viewing gallery.

Thomas entered not guilty pleas on Robinson's behalf to all counts and asked for the next hearing date to be set on June 30 to give him time to speak with Robinson and receive discovery from the DA's office. Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich agreed for the next hearing to be set in June because the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Robinson will next appear in court on June 30 at 1:30 p.m. He remains in Sutter County Jail and is ineligible for bail.