Yuba City man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Oct. 15—A Yuba City man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of attempted murder, assault upon a person with a semiautomatic rifle, possessing an assault weapon, possessing a short barrel rifle, and manufacturing an assault rifle.

Talon A. Panowitz, 18, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Monday after an investigation into a shooting incident on Oct. 4 that left a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 4 around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Gray Avenue for a report of shots fired. They located a victim with gunshot wounds. An investigation determined that a physical altercation took place in a parking lot and during the altercation shots were fired. The victim was transported to the hospital and was treated and released. At the time, no suspect was located and the weapon was not recovered.

The YCPD Investigations Unit identified Panowitz as the suspect in the shooting. After his arrest, a search warrant of Panowitz's residence led to the location of an illegal rifle. The firearm used in the shooting was not located. Panowitz appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Wednesday for his arraignment. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

As of late Thursday, Panowitz remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.