Yuba City man pleads not guilty to two counts of murder

Sep. 18—A Yuba City man pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts including two counts of second-degree murder on Friday in connection to a stolen vehicle pursuit that left two local residents dead.

Chase Patrick Hammonds, 25, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court via video conference from Yuba County Jail for his arraignment on Friday. The Yuba Coutny District Attorney's Office charged Hammonds with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of evading a peace officer causing death, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, receiving a known stolen trailer, and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.

Hammonds faces up to 55 years to life on just the first five counts, according to Judge Julia Scrogin. As part of a previous case, Hammonds had been admitted into a rehabilitation program at Chico Salvation Army. Scrogin said he was released on Aug. 10 after being unsuccessful in completing the program. He had been previously ordered to report to the probation department within 48 hours of being released. It is alleged that he failed to do so.

On Wednesday, mother and daughter Cary Theresa Ojeda, 55, and Deanna F. Hernandez, 36, both of Linda, were driving on Highway 70 when Hammonds allegedly collided head on with the victims' car as he engaged law enforcement in a vehicle pursuit. Ojeda and Hernandez died at the hospital.

Hammonds was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck and towing a stolen trailer when the Yuba County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Hammonds failed to stop and engaged in a pursuit. After the collision, Hammonds fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Southbound Highway 70 was shut down for approximately six hours to allow California Highway Patrol to complete its investigation.

On Friday, the public defender's office was appointed to represent Hammonds. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.

Hammonds remains in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.