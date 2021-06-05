Yuba City man sentenced to prison for in-flight assault

Jun. 5—A 43-year-old Yuba City man was recently handed a prison sentence in federal court for assaulting two flight attendants while he was a passenger in late-2019.

Alton James Johnson was sentenced to six months in prison on May 26 after pleading guilty in January.

According to a plea agreement, the in-flight assault occurred during a Dec. 23, 2019, flight from San Diego to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Johnson repeatedly touched a female flight attendant up and down the backs of her legs. When the flight attendant told him to stop, Johnson then grabbed her by the buttocks. When a second flight attendant stepped in and asked Johnson not to touch any flight attendants, Johnson forcefully grabbed the second flight attendant by the arm.

Johnson admitted to being under the influence of alcohol but conceded that he was in control of his actions when he committed the assaults, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of New Mexico. His case was a product of an FBI investigation.