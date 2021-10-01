Yuba City PD searching for suspect in stolen vehicle pursuit

Oct. 1—The Yuba City Police Department has been looking for a suspect in a stolen vehicle pursuit since the pursuit took place on Monday, according to a YCPD news release.

Jordan Mitchell, 20, of Yuba City, allegedly left behind an illegal shotgun in an alleged stolen vehicle after he fled on foot after driving into an orchard near Bogue Road and Walton Avenue. At around 6 p.m., a YCPD officer saw a potentially stolen vehicle being allegedly driven by Mitchell. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Mitchell refused to stop. A short time later, Mitchell was located by officers on Highway 99 and once again Mitchell refused to stop and drove into the orchard, according to the release.

Mitchell allegedly fled on foot and was not located despite a search that included K-9 units, California Highway Patrol support, and YCPD officers. He is currently being sought by YCPD. Any information on Mitchell's location can be provided to YCPD by calling 822-4661.