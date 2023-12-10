Yuba City police announce DUI checkpoint ahead of holiday

(FOX40.COM) — The Yuba City Police Department will host a ‘driving under the influence’ (DUI) checkpoint ahead of major holidays.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said Sgt. Bill Williams in a recent press release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Why does California law enforcement announce DUI checkpoints?

The DUI checkpoint is scheduled to happen from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 15 at an undisclosed location. Police say drivers charged with a first-time DUI face a suspended license and an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.