Yuba City Police Department planning DUI checkpoint

Jun. 10—The Yuba City Police Department announced it will hold a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits on Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The department stated that the primary purpose of checkpoints is to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

At the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

"The safety of our community is and always will be our mission," said Sgt. Dennis Hauck in a press release. "We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk."

Impaired driving can also include some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs that may interfere with one's ability to operate a vehicle. The department encourages motorists to always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or "operating heavy machinery," which includes driving a vehicle. Driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal as well.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.