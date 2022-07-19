Yuba City shooting leaves one dead; Another injured as possible suspects still at large

Jul. 18—A shooting early Sunday evening near the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City left one person dead and another injured and as of Monday, police said the possible suspect or suspects have not been found.

According to Yuba City Police Department officials, the dispatch center received "several calls" at about 8 p.m. related to a possible shooting that had occurred in the 300 block of Monterey Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located an "adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," the department said. Officials said officers "rendered care until medical personnel" from the Yuba City Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance arrived.

The male victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital where we later "succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," officials said.

The department said when officers were responding to the initial call, the dispatch center received a call about another victim of the possible shooting. That victim, identified as a female, transported herself to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital for treatment of a "single gunshot wound," officials said.

The Yuba City Investigations Unit took charge of the investigation and have gathered statements. Officials said names of the victims are not being released at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

"Suspect(s) are still outstanding," the Yuba City Police Department said in a statement on Monday morning.

Officials confirmed with the Appeal that the "motive for the shooting is unknown at this time."

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 530-822-4661.