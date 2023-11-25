Yuba City Target evacuated after former employee goes on rampage with a bat

(FOX40.COM) — A former Target employee was arrested after allegedly using a bat to destroy nearly $100,000 worth of property inside the store the same day he lost his job.

On Tuesday at around 5 p.m. the Yuba City Police Department said they received multiple calls about a man destroying the inside of Target with a baseball bat. Employees and customers were asked to evacuate the building for their safety.

Target reportedly sustained over $100,000 in damages that included multiple credit card readers, several refrigerator glass doors, and items on shelves.

When officers arrived, they said 25-year-old Macio Bonilla was exiting the store with the baseball bat. He was arrested under suspicion of burglary and felony vandalism, and booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Officials say no one was hurt during the incident.

