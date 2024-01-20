Yuba City traffic stop leads to vehicle pursuit and arrest, officials say

Jan. 19—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said a Live Oak man was arrested Thursday after an attempted traffic stop led to a vehicle pursuit in Yuba City.

According to officials, at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 Nissan Altima near the intersection of Bogue Road and Highway 99 in Yuba City for allegedly "failing to maintain lanes."

The sheriff's office claimed that the driver of the Nissan, identified as 24-year-old Santiago Romero of Live Oak, failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, deputies were able to successfully deploy a spike strip on the Nissan, officials said.

"The development was successful, and the vehicle started to slow down in speed," the sheriff's office said. "Upon making a complete stop, two passengers jumped out of the Nissan. The two passengers were detained upon exit and the Nissan continued to flee."

Officials said Romero then continued to drive along Central Avenue in Yuba City before he stopped, exited the vehicle, and attempted to run. As he fled, officials said a Sutter County K9 sergeant deployed his K9 partner, however Romero did surrender without further incident.

The sheriff's office said Romero was charged with resisting an executive order, evading in a reckless manner, assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving. The passengers in Romero's vehicle were not arrested, Sierra Pedley, with the sheriff's office, confirmed.

As of Friday, Romero was being held at Sutter County Jail with bail set at $50,000.