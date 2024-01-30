Yuba City woman already facing DUI charges arrested again after fatal crash

Jan. 29—Adrienne Rose Maloney, 38, of Yuba City was arrested after a suspected DUI collision that left a Roseville woman dead Saturday in Sutter County, officials said, and according to court records was charged last year for driving under the influence in a separate incident.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Maloney was driving a 2021 Honda Accord northbound on South George Washington Boulevard, south of Lincoln Road, near Yuba City. Around the same time, Mallory Myers, 35, of Mather, was driving a 2012 Mazda 3 southbound on South George Washington Boulevard, south of Lincoln Road.

According to an accident report, the two vehicles collided and the right front passenger of the Mazda suffered fatal injuries. That passenger was identified Monday by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office as 53-year-old Christine Myers of Roseville.

Both drivers remained on the scene after the collision and investigators determined that alcohol was considered to be a contributing factor in the crash, the CHP said. As a result, Maloney was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a felony DUI causing injury.

Maloney was booked into Sutter County Jail. As of Monday, she was still at the jail with bail set at $100,000. According to jail records, she also was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Court records show that on Sept. 1, 2023, Maloney was charged in another alleged DUI incident. On Dec. 28, 2023, Maloney pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol .08 or more, and hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

After being released on her own recognizance, Maloney was set to appear again in that case on Feb. 8 in a Sutter County court. As of Monday, no court date was set for Saturday's crash.