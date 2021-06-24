Yuba City woman arrested following alleged stabbing

Jun. 24—A 41-year-old Yuba City woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument outside of their residence over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of Eager Road in Yuba City. Sutter County Sheriff's deputies were called to the location for a report of a stabbing.

Law enforcement located a man who had suffered a laceration and stab wound through his bicep. It was alleged that Tina Leigh Baiz stabbed the man, who was described by the sheriff's office as her boyfriend.

The victim was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout where he was treated for his injuries and later released. Baiz was located by Sutter County Sheriff's deputies with the assistance from the department's detectives. She was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a traumatic injury.

Baiz was booked into Sutter County Jail and was released on her own recognizance on Tuesday evening. During a hearing on Tuesday, Baiz pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury. She is scheduled to return to the Sutter County Superior Courthouse for a hearing on June 30.