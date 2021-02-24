Yuba City woman gets probation for assault with deadly weapon

Feb. 24—A Yuba City woman was placed on three years probation after pleading no contest to assault with a deadly weapon.

Lily Marie Gomez, 35, had been in custody since August 2019, after being charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

She was arrested on Aug. 19 after allegedly stabbing her brother in the neck with a knife at her home.

The victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Tom Geddes said Gomez's attorney declared a doubt as to Gomez's mental competency and criminal proceedings were suspended until the court found Gomez to be competent on Oct. 18, 2019.

During her preliminary hearing on May 8, 2020, Gomez's brother testified essentially that he had no memory of the assault, according to Geddes.

"Due to the victim's inability or unwillingness to testify against his sister, we agreed to a plea," Geddes said in an email.

On Jan. 27, Gomez pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon and admitted that she personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim.

The plea was agreed upon by both parties prior to Gomez's sentencing on Monday. She was placed on probation and given credit for time served.

Gomez is subject to a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison if she violates probation, according to Geddes.