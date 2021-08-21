Yuba City women arrested for mail theft, other charges

Aug. 21—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested four Yuba City women allegedly involved in mail theft, identity theft, and being in possession of stolen property.

Video surveillance footage and an investigation led to the arrests of Julie Keovilayphone, 32, Sierra Valenzuela, 33, Vicky Keovilayphone, 39, and Delilah McCall, 45, all of Yuba City, according to a SCSO press release.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Barry Road regarding a report of mail theft. While reviewing the victim's surveillance footage, deputies recognized the suspect vehicle from prior incidents. The deputies recalled that Julie Keovilayphone was associated with the vehicle. They responded to her residence and saw the car depicted in the surveillance footage. After confirming the car belonged to Julie Keovilayphone and obtaining her consent, deputies searched the vehicle. A stolen $35,654 check was located in the vehicle, according to the release.

Detectives responded to the scene and after a search warrant was authored, law enforcement searched Julie Keovilayphone's residence. Stolen checks, stolen mail, evidence of identity theft and other stolen property was located in the residence. The evidence located during the original call for service led to the arrest of Julie Keovilayphone and the other three women.

All four women have been released on their own recognizance with a court date scheduled for Sept. 20 at 9 a.m., according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are requesting that anyone with further information call 822-2310.