Yuba Co. Jail inmate dies at hospital

Feb. 5—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said Friday that a Yuba County Jail inmate died earlier this week at an area hospital.

According to a news release from the department, Daniel Herbert, 45, of Wheatland was found unresponsive in his jail cell by correctional staff at about 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Yuba County Jail and medical personnel administered CPR and called for an ambulance, the department said.

Herbert was later transported to Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville where he was hospitalized in critical condition before dying on Thursday afternoon.

Herbert had been in custody at Yuba County Jail since Jan. 22 after he was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department for felony possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, the release said.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, preliminary evidence suggests that Herbert attempted to commit suicide. A coroner's investigation is currently underway with the official determination of cause and manner of death pending a full autopsy.