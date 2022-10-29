Yuba Co. jury finds infamous Johnson brother guilty of burglary

Oct. 29—One half of the infamous Johnson brothers, who were accused of running a years-long burglary operation across Northern California, was found guilty Thursday by a Yuba County jury after committing a residential burglary in February.

Jerry Allen Johnson, who was found guilty of burglary near a home in the 1400 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland, now faces an "indeterminate prison term of 25 years to life under California's Three-Strikes law," Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said.

On Feb. 14, Yuba County Sheriff's Department deputies were called at about 7:40 p.m. by residents near a home along Forty Mile Road in Wheatland. The residents said they heard glass break at the front of the property and later found Johnson, who was 59 at the time, had broken a window and was attempting to get in the home. Curry said residents found Johnson standing on top of an AC unit with a hatchet.

The residents detained Johnson until deputies arrived, Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department previously said. Officials said at the time that Johnson was found to be in possession of a crowbar and a large screwdriver. The hatchet also was found on the ground near the broken window, Williams said.

The Yuba County jury on Thursday also convicted Johnson for the possession of burglary tools, a misdemeanor. The jury acquitted him of possessing ammunition that was located in his truck.

Jerry Johnson, along with his brother Mark Johnson, pleaded no contest to 10 Sutter County burglaries in September 2015. Jerry Johnson pleaded no contest to nine counts of burglary and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He had already been sentenced in Yuba County to serve time for 13 counts of receiving stolen property, the Appeal previously reported.

Johnson and his brother were arrested in July 2013 after detectives recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen property in stash houses on Riverside Drive in Olivehurst, Hammonton-Smartsville Road in Linda, and Grove Lane in Sutter County.

According to Appeal archives, three trailers, a pickup truck and a flat-bed truck were needed to haul away the stolen property.

Victims of those burglaries had testified in a preliminary hearing about the loss of family heirlooms, guns, tools, even food from their freezers, after they said they were tricked by the brothers, who gained access to homes through the guise of a fix-it business.

Curry said that Johnson admitted to his 13 prior "strikes," which stemmed from 13 residential burglaries he was convicted for in 2015 and 2016. The court will sentence Johnson on Dec. 5 for his most recent conviction.

In an email to the Appeal, Curry detailed issues with California law and how Johnson was able to continue committing crimes in the region.

"Johnson served only seven actual years in custody for the sentences that sent him to prison in 2015-2016. He received a 16-year sentence in Sutter County, an 11-year sentence in Yuba County, and a 10-year sentence in Placer County," Curry said. "California law gives criminals a deep discount at sentencing when they commit crimes in bulk. In Jerry Johnson's case, the sentences from Sutter, Yuba, and Placer were served concurrently, meaning they didn't stack, and only the 16-year Sutter County sentence, the longest of the three sentences, determined how long he had to serve."

Curry said Johnson served 44% of the 16-year sentence because the state "gives inmates a deep discount" for good behavior in prison. On July 5, 2020, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation paroled Johnson.

"It wasn't long before California law failed the public again. Jerry Johnson was arrested for a new residential burglary in Placer County on March 26, 2021, eight months after being paroled for residential burglary," Curry said. "Johnson was still on parole at the time of the new burglary, but California law only allows parole violators to serve a maximum of 90 actual days in county jail for a violation."

The Placer County District Attorney filed a new case alleging the new burglary, but sometime in June 2021 Johnson bailed out of Placer County Jail, Curry said.

"On Christmas Eve of 2021, while on parole and released on bail, Jerry Johnson allegedly committed another burglary, this time in Sutter County. ... Johnson was arraigned in Sutter County court on December 28, 2021, and released from jail on his promise to come back to court," Curry said. "On February 14, 2022, Jerry Johnson used a hatchet to break the window of a residence on Forty Mile Road in Wheatland. ... California's failed soft-on-crime policies of the last decade have enabled criminals like Jerry Johnson to victimize our fellow citizens. Hopefully the conviction yesterday and a 25-to-life sentence will bring an end to the terror Jerry Johnson has inflicted on Northern California."