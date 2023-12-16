Yuba College considers replacement of police force

Dec. 15—After an audit of security risks and potential liabilities, the Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees is considering a transition away from the district's police department to an unarmed security team.

Members of the board received information from the audit performed by Tactical Training Academy on Thursday, which made recommendations based on several gaps in safety measures seen throughout the district.

A safety and security assessment was conducted for the college district between Sept. 24 and 27 to evaluate the necessity of on-campus law enforcement, including policy, procedure, training, command, coordination, budget, and staffing practices.

According to the evaluation, the Yuba Community College District Police Department has offices onsite for Yuba College's Marysville campus and Woodland College. The remaining three campuses in the district do not have regular law enforcement staffing, but police from the Marysville and Woodland campuses can respond to emergencies as needed.

The district police department is led by Chief Adam Pharris, who works part time as both a police chief and patrol officer, and consists of three full-time officers, part-time officers, and supplemental officers such as unarmed student cadets.

In an interview included with the evaluation, Pharris said that the Marysville and Woodland campuses are the only sites covered by the district police department with the remaining site being covered by local police. When there are gaps in coverage at Woodland and Marysville, they contract with Brookman Protection Services for unarmed coverage, he said.

However, some district staff members believe that the department is severely understaffed, leading to a weak level of security for campus events.

"Current law enforcement coverage is not sufficient. The Marysville campus has one and half full-time officers working. That is supplemented with part-time officers, but it is not possible to get 10 hours of coverage each day. There are night classes and athletic events that need coverage as well," Yuba College President Tawny Dotson said in the report. "The (California Community College Athletics Association) requires a POST certified officer in attendance at all athletic events. If a (Yuba Community College District) officer is not available, the District must reach out to local law enforcement to fill that position. If no POST certified officer can be found, then the athletic contest must be canceled."

Other interviews document trespassing from homeless people or non-students in specific areas such as the baseball field on the Yuba College Marysville campus. According to one officer, an evening patrol shift typically ends at 10 p.m., which does little to prevent trespassing or address late-night emergencies.

"In talking with custodial staff, the local homeless population knows the schedule. After law enforcement leaves, the homeless come on site," the report said.

Based on these staffing issues, gaps in coverage and possible liabilities, the Tactical Training Academy believes that the current safety and security system is flawed and in need of an "urgent revamp."

The report recommends instituting a new campus safety and risk management program, which could be supplemented by contracted local sworn police officers as needed.

"(Tactical Training Academy's) findings of serious security risks and gaps make it unmistakably clear that the current District safety program fails to offer adequate safety measures; it fails to generate trust and confidence among students and employees. It is dysfunctional, ineffective, and inefficient," district officials said.

These concerns are compounded by local law enforcement's reported refusal to respond to incidents because the district maintains its own police force. According to the evaluation, dispatch personnel have refused to send officers from the Williams Police Department even when told that there were no district police officers on duty.

Even still, the vast majority of campus incidents across the district are non-criminal in nature, and often do not require commissioned police intervention, officials said. According to the evaluation, out of 91 substantiated law enforcement reports that were submitted in 2022/23, seven led to arrests.

Should the district transition to a non-police security program, officials aim to provide a range of public safety services to address incident reports, investigations and traffic control. The District Safety and Risk Management Department could effectively assist in these services through partnerships with local law enforcement, officials said.

The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will vote on this decision on Jan. 11, 2024. Should they move forward with using a non-police security force, current district police officers would be notified by March 2024.