Yuba College President Dotson honored with distinguished alumni award

Feb. 27—Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson was honored with the 2024 Adult and Higher Education Distinguished Alumni Award at Oregon State University's School of Education on Feb. 22, Yuba College officials said Tuesday.

Each year, this award recognizes a prominent alumnus who has made distinct and transformative contributions to the field of higher education. Awardees are regarded as respected role models for students and alumni due to making lasting impacts in leadership and service, officials said.

Clover Park Technical College's Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Samantha Dana, a colleague and friend of Dotson, said she couldn't think of a better recipient of the award.

"I was so pleased to witness Tawny receive the (Adult and Higher Education) Distinguished Alumni Award. I've had the pleasure of working for and with her and cannot begin to describe the positive impact she has had on me, both personally and professionally," Dana said in a statement. "There truly aren't enough words to describe the lasting mark she has made, and I hope this award serves as a reminder to her of the many lives she has touched."

Dotson said she is humbled by the recognition and credits the countless people and organizations who have been a part of her journey.

"This recognition of my work by (Oregon State University) is truly an honor, but it is more a testament to the team that I have an opportunity to work with than it is my own efforts," Dotson said in a statement. "Yuba College and the Yuba-Sutter Community have embraced me, supported our joint goals, and together we are elevating our economy and our community."

Dotson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington State University, a Master of Arts degree from the University of Missouri, and her Doctor of Education from Oregon State in community college leadership.

Dotson began working in post-secondary education in Oklahoma, Washington and California after transitioning from active duty with Beale Air Force Base, officials said. She also serves on the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation's Business Consortium, California State University, Sacramento's Advisory Board for their doctoral program in educational leadership, is a board member for the North Central Counties Consortium Workforce Development Board, and an executive board member for the North Central Adult Education Consortium.

Dotson has been the president of Yuba College since 2020 and continues to serve in the California Air National Guard as a lieutenant colonel.

"Each day, I have the privilege of using the tools OSU gave me to fulfill my goal of working alongside a remarkable team to lift students at Yuba College to achieve their goals," she said. "I am grateful to the university for setting me up to succeed so others can excel."