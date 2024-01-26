Yuba College reports increase in enrollment

Jan. 25—Officials with Yuba College on Thursday said there was a 14% increase in enrollment for the spring semester compared to 2023.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, community colleges throughout California experienced a steep decline in enrollment during its height, losing approximately 300,000 students or an 18% drop in enrollment. Officials previously said that the Yuba Community College District experienced a similar decline, dropping 19% from 2019/20 pre-pandemic enrollments.

To address this decline, Woodland Community College and Yuba College implemented a number of strategies to increase enrollments, including increased marketing, outreach and engagement, the Appeal previously reported. Last year, enrollment increased 7% from the fall of 2022.

Officials said most colleges across the country saw a "major decline" in enrollment due to the pandemic. However, Yuba College said after making adjustments so students feel safe regarding their health and comfort levels, there has been a reported 79% recovery of the enrollment lost due to the pandemic since 2020.

"Our faculty and staff connected with students to show they have our support. They have established intentional programs to support them in and out of the classroom," Dr. Tawny Dotson, president of Yuba College, said in a statement. "I'm proud of everyone, especially our students, for the hard work they're putting in to succeed."

To help with enrollment and retention, the college has offered students free parking, free access to 24/7 mental and emotional health support, and the expansion of programs to provide food, housing and transportation resources added to the services provided by the college. Dotson said community partnerships also have helped bolster enrollment.

"The college expanded dual enrollment partnerships this academic year with Wheatland Union High School District, Marysville Joint Unified and Yuba City Unified. Dual enrollment allows high school students at participating schools to take college courses for free," officials said. "Because of dual enrollment, Yuba College has seen a 1,500% increase in enrollment of students under the age of 18 since 2020. The percentage of students under the age of 18 has increased from 13% in spring of 2023 to 22% this spring."

Yuba College said it is in the process of expanding dual enrollment with a consortium of small school districts in Yuba and Sutter counties.

"The college also teamed up with the Yuba Water Agency to offer a Watershed Management program. More than 60 students enrolled in the fall, which the college was pleased to see," officials said. "This program will both give graduates an opportunity to work in an exceptional career field and fill a critical need for workforce development in the community. The Yuba Water Agency provides support to make the program possible."

At the college, officials said psychology, computer science, radiologic technology and biology programs have all seen "measurable growth" this spring semester compared to 2023. Since 2020, automotive technology, business management, early childhood education, pre-health programs, welding and administration of justice have had a substantial increase in enrollment, the college said.

"We understand why students needed time to pause when the pandemic hit. Everyone's priorities shifted while they navigated the sudden unknowns," Dotson said. "But we sure are happy to see students return."